BELLOWS FALLS — The Community Closet at Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church Street has a varied selection of summer wear from casual to dressy and in all sizes from petite to XL. Come in and check out the racks of tees and other tops, shorts and slacks, dresses, children’s clothing, etc. Clothes are priced to sell and housewares are FREE! The Closet is open most Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Please visit us and shop!
The proceeds from the Community Closet are given back to the community at the end of the year.