MONTPELIER — Attorney General Charity Clark announced the release of the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission’s annual report, including statistics, trends, and recommendations. The Commission, housed within the Attorney General’s Office, found that in 2021, five of Vermont’s 12 homicides were related to domestic violence. Included in the Commission’s report are key recommendations for addressing the ongoing issues of domestic and intimate partner violence in Vermont, including calling on the Legislature to amend Vermont’s laws to increase transparency about officer misconduct involving domestic and sexual violence and allow for disciplinary action in instances involving Relief From Abuse Orders. The recommendations also include amending the law to allow prosecutorial discretion in instances of the most serious intimate partner violence cases committed by youth.
“Nearly half of all homicides in Vermont are related to domestic violence,” said Clark. “As a state, we need to do all that we can to promote public safety while also shining a light on the issues of domestic and intimate partner violence. I want to thank members of the Legislature for taking steps to move forward on the Commission’s recommendations.”
From 1994 to 2021, there were 377 homicides in Vermont, of which 47 percent, or 177, were determined to be related to domestic violence.
The Domestic Violence, Fatality Review Commission, was created by statute in 2002 to collect data and conduct in-depth reviews of domestic violence-related fatalities to better understand how the fatalities occurred and what can be done to prevent them. The Commission includes 17 members representing a broad range of stakeholders, including law enforcement, health care providers, state agencies, advocates, and the judiciary.
“Domestic violence continues to devastate Vermont families and communities, as we can see from the report issued by the Vermont Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission,” said Karen Tronsgard-Scott, executive director of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. “The fact is roughly half of all homicides in Vermont are related to domestic violence. At the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, we believe we can take positive actions toward bringing that number down by working together to implement the recommendations offered by the Fatality Review Commission. We appreciate Attorney General Clark’s commitment to such collaboration and to Vermonters impacted by domestic violence.”
There are resources available for people experiencing domestic violence, including the National Domestic Violence Hotline (use their safety planning tip sheet or call 800-799-SAFE (7233). Additionally, the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence has a statewide hotline for domestic violence, 800-228-7395. The Network’s 15-member programs provide services to survivors in all 14 counties in Vermont. For an interactive map to help locate a local program, visit https://vtnetwork.org/get-help/.