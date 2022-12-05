MONTPELIER — Attorney General-Elect Charity Clark, formerly of Manchester, announced appointments to the leadership team of the Attorney General’s Office.
The deputy attorney general position will be filled by longtime state prosecutor Rob McDougall. The deputy attorney general, which is akin to managing partner at a private law firm, provides oversight of employees and implementation of the vision and policies of the attorney general. Over the course of his 20 years at the Attorney General’s Office, McDougall has served in four of its divisions, including human services, general counsel and administrative law, public protection and environmental protection. For the past six years, he has served as chief of the environmental protection division.
Clark thanked outgoing Deputy Attorney General Josh Diamond for his six years of service in that role. Diamond is leaving the Office to return to the private sector.
The role of chief of staff will be held by Lauren Jandl, who has been serving in that role since May. The chief of staff oversees external communications, constituent relations, legislative initiatives and public records. Jandl began her career at the AG’s consumer assistance program in 2016 and joined the its leadership team in 2019 as assistant director of communications.
“I wish to thank Attorney General Susanne Young for her support and wisdom as we work to transition the office smoothly to the next administration,” said Clark. “The strong collaboration for a seamless transition between outgoing and incoming attorneys general of different parties is probably unsurprising to any Vermonter, but worth noting at this time in history. On a personal note, I am grateful to Attorney General Young for the barriers she has broken down in her long and storied career.”