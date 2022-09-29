BELLOWS FALLS — The Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society Chapter is hosting the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition at the Rockingham Library, Oct. 7-26. There will be a special opening of the exhibit next Friday at 5 p.m.
In the 13th year of the contest, winning photos, videos and honorable mentions were selected from 2,416 entrants from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and seven Canadian provinces and territories to appreciate the wonder of birds and the places they inhabit.
For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St.