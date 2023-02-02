BRATTLEBORO — Daron Tansley will host and present at the Audubon Program: Birding in the boreal forest, krummholz, and alpine zone. The program will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
Tansley regularly ventures into the mountains of New England during spring, summer and fall, often starting a hike at night in order to watch the sunrise and listen to the morning chorus from the summit. When hiking these mountains in winter, he is in awe of species such as Canada Jays and Boreal Chickadees that remain at high elevations, living in harsh conditions.
The presentation will start with photos of some of the birds, wildlife and landscapes observed during his hikes throughout the year. Particular attention will be given to species such as Canada Jays during the winter months. Tansley will discuss their food storage strategy, the impact of climate change on cached food, reproductive success, and range. The talk will include the controversial topic of whether or not to feed birds such as Canada Jays by looking at it from the context of the Leave No Trace ethic and the three questions posed by Audubon regarding feeding birds: Is the species at risk? Is the food appropriate and safely provided? Is feeding the bird likely to change its behavior in harmful ways? The program is free and open to the public.