BRATTLEBORO — The Southeastern Vermont Audubon Society will present a special program on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library on Main Street.
Wildlife Rehabilitator Fred Homer and veterinarian Ron Svec will present a slide show and talk about their work, their experiences, and their friendship over the years as a team to provide care to many species of injured or orphaned birds, especially the many species of birds of prey they have helped. They will discuss their work together and individually for providing the necessary care, treatments and surgery needed to release these birds back into the wild. A question and answer period will follow.