BRATTLEBORO — State Primary elections polling will take place for all three districts in Brattleboro from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on August 9 at the American Legion, 32 Linden St.
Masks are no longer required to enter the American Legion for voting, but they are certainly welcome and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer.
Parking is available at the American Legion and the Municipal Center parking lots. There are handicapped parking spaces close to the American Legion entrance.
There is also a wheelchair immediately inside the door with a ramp for anyone that may need it.
Election information, including sample ballots, is posted on www.brattleboro.org, under “How May We Help You” and then “Elections.”
Unofficial election results will be posted on the town website as soon as possible after the polls close that evening.
Vermont has same-day voter registration. However, to save time on Election Day, it is advisable to register in advance of the vote by visiting https://olvr.vermont.gov. Voters can also update their voter information or request a ballot at https://mvp.vermont.gov.
Absentee ballots must be in hand by 7 p.m. on August 9 to count them. Ballots may be mailed, although it is recommended to do so by placing them in the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot or by bringing them directly to the polls on Election Day.
Office hours for the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office be closed Tuesday, Aug. 9, Election Day. Contact the Brattleboro Town Clerk if you have any election questions 251-8157 or townclerk@brattleboro.org.