BELLOWS FALLS — On Thursday, June 16, at 6 p.m. Rockingham Library presents Thomas W. Farmen, who tells the inspiring story of his chocolate lab’s journey from the unexpected diagnosis of terminal blindness through to her two-and-a-half-year transition to sightlessness.
As her blindness progresses, Farmen describes how Bessie unwittingly becomes an expert mentor and teacher for the high wire act of growing older with grace and optimism. Bessie will be at Farmen’s side during this presentation.
Farmen is the Headmaster Emeritus of Rumsey Hall School in Washington, Conn. He and his wife Ashley worked in partnership at the school for over four decades and now live in rural New Hampshire. Dog owners for all their 40-plus years of marriage, the Farmens travel, pursue a variety of outdoor interests and are active volunteers.
The Farmen’s book “Bessie’s Story – Watching the Lights Go Out” will be available for purchase. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St.