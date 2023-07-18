BRATTLEBORO — Linda Farthing, an independent journalist and scholar, will share her analysis of Latin America's new "left surge," based on the spring 2023 issue of the North American Congress on Latin America she edited.
Farthing will host a talk and presentation for the Windham World Affairs Council at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at 118 Elliot St. To reserve a space, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-pink-tide-20-a-new-left-surge-in-latin-america-tickets-672605209287.
With a wave of progressive leaders taking office in Latin America, many have heralded the rise of a new pink tide. However, since the height of the first pink tide during the first 15 years of the 21st century, the commodity bubble has burst, causing economic distress, the impacts of climate change have intensified, an emboldened far right has emerged, the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities, and a new wave of popular protests broke out across the southern hemisphere, according to a WWAC news release. The current left-wing governments in the region are, in significant ways, different from their predecessors.
How is this latest resurgence of the left faring, whether in the presidential palaces or on the streets? This talk will consider key issues including indigenous rights, environmental issues, reproductive rights, the war on drugs, the rise of the right, and a new generation of progressive Latin American leaders.
Farthing is a writer and educator with 25 years of experience in Latin America as a study abroad director, film field producer, and journalist/independent scholar. She is co-author of four books: "Impasse in Bolivia: Neoliberal Hegemony and Social Resistance" (2006); "From the Mines to the Streets: An Activist's Life" (2011); "Evo's Bolivia: Continuity and Change" (2014) and her latest, "Coup: A story of violence and resistance" (2021). She has written for the Guardian, Ms. Magazine, Jacobin, Al Jazeera and the Nation.