BRATTLEBORO — Visiting author Pearl Whitfield will read from her second novel tonight at 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro.
"Apsara" is the story of Bopha, a young girl in a remote village in 12th century Cambodia, who loves to dance and is chosen to train as an Apsara (court dancer) for King Jayavarman VII. Apsaras dance to bring heaven to earth, blessing the land with prosperity. Bopha walks from her home to Angkor Wat, and begins a life she could never have imagined.
"Apsara" is Whitfield's second novel. Her first, "The Storekeeper, A Tale of Small Town Life," is a story about a man whose wife dies and he moves to a small town in the inter-mountain west of modern day U.S. Ralph buys the mom-and-pop store, enters into community life, and starts to heal from his grief.
Books will be available for sale and signing.
The event is free and open to the public