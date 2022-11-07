BELLOWS FALLS — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Rockingham Library, the public is invited to an engaging discussion with Vermonter Brett Ann Stanciu, author of "Unsitched: My Journey to Understand Opioid Addiction and How People and Communities Can Heal." This powerful story about opioid addiction and community healing explores how we can move from feeling helpless to being helpful. Stanciu addresses stigma and why these stories are valuable and so difficult to tell. Copies of “Unstitched” are available for borrowing at the Rockingham Library.
After a brief reading, Stanciu will be joined by local Turning Point South Recovery Coach, Zach Labelle, for a question-and-answer session. Following a refreshment break, participants will be invited to join a Community Circle to discuss the important stories so that we can hope to better understand and gain insight into how we respond and mend the community. For more information, call Deb at 802-365-1324.
This event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by Greater Falls Connections, Turning Point of Springfield, Rockingham Free Public Library, Greater Falls Community Justice Center and the Village Square Booksellers