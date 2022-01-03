EAST HAMPTON, CONN. — Marty Podskoch, author of three books on the Civilian Conservation Corps camps in the Adirondacks, Connecticut and Rhode Island, is gathering information for a book on the Vermont Civilian Conservation Corps camps.
In just nine years, Civilian Conservation Corps camps established and developed half of Vermont's state parks. In 1933 camps were in all 48 states plus Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
The Civilian Conservation Corps began on March 31, 1933 under president Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Depression. CCC camps were set up in many Vermont towns, state parks and forests. Workers built trails, roads, campsites and dams, stocked fish, built and maintained fire tower observers' cabins and telephone lines, fought fires and planted millions of trees. The Civilian Conservation Corps disbanded in 1942 due to the need for men in WWII.
There were about 30 camps in or near these Vermont towns: Barre, Bellows Falls, Bethel, Brunswick, Burke, Cavendish, Charlotte, Colchester, Danby, East Barre, East Burke, Elmore, Fayston, Groton, Ludlow, Marshfield, Mendon, Middlesex, Milton, Montpelier, Moscow/Stowe, Northfield, North Shrewsbury, North Thetford, Peru, Plymouth, Proctorsville, Poultney, Rickers Mills, Rochester, St. Albans, Sharon, Sutton, Townshend, Underhill Center, Waterbury, Weston, Wilmington and Windsor.
Vermont was originally allocated four Civilian Conservation Corps camps, but thanks to the dynamic presence of Perry H. Merrill, state forester, received considerable assistance compared to other states. Merrill’s foresight in earlier developing long range conservation, flood control, and forest management activities, and his lobbying of Civilian Conservation Corps National Director Robert Fechner, attracted substantially increased funding of activities in Vermont. Thirty camps operated in Vermont in 1937, and between 1933 and 1942, a total of 40,868 individuals worked in Vermont camps: only about one-quarter of these were Vermonters -- 11,243. Most of the CCC men who worked in Vermont camps were from Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Podskoch, a former reading teacher from Delhi in the Catskills, is author of 11 books. Three are on the fire towers of the Catskills and Adirondacks, three on the history and lore of the Adirondack, Connecticut and Rhode Island Civilian Conservation Corps camps and three travel books: "Adirondack 102 Club," "Connecticut 169 Club" and "Rhode Island 39 Club." In his CCC books he was fortunate to interview over 200 Civilian Conservation Corps boys and has been able to preserve their life stories and work. It has become Podskoch's passion to find out more about the Civilian Conservation Corps and spread the news about its accomplishments.
If anyone knows of living Civilian Conservation Corps men or have family members who worked in it, Podskoch would love to hear from them. He is looking for photos and stories of the men working in the camps.
Podskoch is also willing to give Power Point talks on Vermont camps to any town libraries, historical societies or schools.
Marty Podskoch can be contacted at: 43 O'Neill Lane, East Hampton CT 06424 or call 860-267-2442 or email podskoch@comcast.net https://martinpodskoch.com