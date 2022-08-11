BRATTLEBORO — The annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway, one of the area’s most popular events for children, is scheduled for Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Brattleboro Auto Mall on Putney Road.
Featuring gifts of backpacks stuffed with school supplies for children soon to return to the classroom, the event — sponsored by the dealership, the Brattleboro Reformer and Fulflex — features free demonstrations, activities and refreshments provided by community partners.
“We love to produce these kinds of events,” said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of the Brattleboro Reformer. “Every year I’m amazed at the response and it’s nice to be part of helping families and kids get ready for the school year. Our sponsors and partners make this all possible and really provide a huge service to the community by underwriting such an effort.”
“Auto Mall is proud to support this great community effort for the 5th year. It’s a way we can help kids and their families get prepared for the new school year,” said Andrea Fournier, director of marketing for Auto Mall.
Donald C. Venice, vice president of operations for Fulflex in Brattleboro, echoed those sentiments: “Fulflex is pleased to sponsor this event as students return to the fine education system in Brattleboro, a great community to learn.”
The Brattleboro Police Department, Fire Department and the Vermont Army National Guard will be at the event with some equipment, as well as the town of Brattleboro with a grader and Wright Maintenance with a dump truck for the Touch a Truck portion of the event. There will also be games like cornhold and ladder ball for kids to play.
Shear Designs Hair Studio and Tanning will be giving out free haircuts as well as coupons to be used later at the salon. The coupons will be in the backpacks, along with a water bottle, crayons, pencils, erasers, notebook, folders, rulers, safe scissors and more.
The first 200 children will receive backpacks with the school supplies. Children must be present at the event and accompanied by a parent.