BRATTLEBORO — In recognition of Juneteenth, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community is hosting a presentation on Saturday by Dr. Cheryl Lynn Greenberg, professor of history at Trinity College. Dr. Greenberg teaches African American history, race and ethnicity, and twentieth-century U.S. history. She is the author of several books, including “Troubling the Waters: Black-Jewish Relations in the American Century.”
Dr. Greenberg’s presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Shir Heharim, 151 Greenleaf St. The public is also invited to attend the Shabbat Service beginning at 10 a.m., join the vegetarian potluck at noon, or come at 12:30 for the presentation. For more information contact marthadmin@bajcvermont.org.