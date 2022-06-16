BRATTLEBORO — In recognition of Juneteenth, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community is hosting a presentation by Dr. Cheryl Lynn Greenberg, professor of history at Trinity College. Dr. Greenberg teaches African American history, race and ethnicity, and twentieth-century U.S. history. She is the author of several books, including “Troubling the Waters: Black-Jewish Relations in the American Century.”
Dr. Greenberg’s presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Shir Heharim, 151 Greenleaf St. The public is also invited to attend the Shabbat Service beginning at 10 a.m., join the vegetarian potluck at noon, or come at 12:30 for the presentation. For more information contact marthadmin@bajcvermont.org.