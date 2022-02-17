WINDHAM COUNTY — State Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham and president of the Vermont Senate will be the featured guest at the monthly online Community Conversation hosted by Windham 4 Representatives Michelle Bos-Lun and Mike Mrowicki on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.
With the Legislative session nearing it’s halfway point, Senator Balint can share the Senate perspective on what’s moving. The legislators will discuss upcoming legislative goals and priorities, including the proposed amendments to Vermont’s Constitution.
To participate, email either Mboslun@leg.state.vt.us or Mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us for login information.