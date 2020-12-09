BRATTLEBORO — The Resident Advisory and Communications Committee (RACC) was started in Spring of 2018 to enhance the communication between residents and Brattleboro Housing Partnerships (BHP). BHP offered the residents the opportunity to represent their neighborhoods.
In June 2018, the topic of racism came up at a RACC meeting after offensive posters were seen in the town, put up by a group supporting division and hate. The committee showed great concern for their neighbors and wanted to be a part of taking a stand. This started the conversations, and the group began to work on a banner to be put up in their neighborhoods. After a lot of hard work by the committee, the banner started to take shape and finally came to fruition in fall of 2019. The group decided to hang the banners in the spring to avoid the wear of the winter. Spring came and so did the pandemic, which put everything on hold. In September, the committee came back together again virtually. The members decided that, with things being so unpredictable and the world in so much turmoil, now was the time to unveil the “Hate Has No Home Here” banners.
The banners that were created will be put up at all BHP properties by Friday.