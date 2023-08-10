GUILFORD — Basic Firearm Hunter Education courses will be offered at Sportsmen Inc. at 7 p.m. starting on Sept. 1 at 2081 Creamery Road. These courses are free to all, but registration is required.
The course aims to equip students with a good understanding of how to be a safe, knowledgeable and ethical hunter. Students under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The course will take place on the evenings of Sept. 1, 5, 7, 11, 13 and 15. The start time for the first class is 7 p.m. On the other days, the start time may vary depending on the weather and course study.
To register, visit https://vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt/hunter-education or https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/201855. For any questions, call the Hunter Education Program at 802-828-1193 or the lead instructor at 802-257-5442.