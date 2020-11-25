BRATTLEBORO — A virtual gathering at the Remembrance Tree on the the Creamery Covered Bridge will be led by Susie Webster-Toleno at 4 p.m. Friday.
Due to the governor’s guidance prohibiting public gatherings, this event will be livestreamed for the public on the Bayada Hospice, Brattleboro VT Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/BAYADAVZH.
This virtual gathering will be an opportunity for the community to join together in a safe way to share remembrance of lost loved ones as we enter the season of peace and light. Everyone is invited to attend the gathering online. The short gathering will include a reading and the tying of ribbons of remembrance for those lost onto the tree. Everyone is encouraged to request a memorial ribbon bearing the names or initials of a lost loved one be placed on the tree by the Bayada Hospice team by calling Tina McGrevy at the Bayada Hospice office, 802-490-2099.
The Remembrance Tree will remain lit and on display throughout the holiday season. Starting Saturday, Nov. 28, all are encouraged to visit the tree to remember loved ones. Ribbon will be provided at the bridge through the holiday season and everyone is welcome to tie a ribbon of remembrance on to the tree in person. When visiting the tree, social distancing from those not of your household is required. Parking is available in Living Memorial Park south of the bridge.