BRATTLEBORO — The Black Mountain Assisted Family Living will host a Bar-B-Que Competition fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will be open to the public from noon until 5 p.m. on the Brattleboro Commons, while area pros and amateurs will compete in the Holiday Inn and Suites 'Que for a Cause.
Black Mountain Assisted Family Living is an organization that provides permanent housing for individuals with developmental delays and has operated in Brattleboro for 20 years. All of the funds raised will go towards that mission.
Organizers Peter "Fish" Case, Jaci Reynolds, Chad Farnum and Maggie Reynolds are urging all that have grilled, smoked, and Bar-B-Que'd to enter this fun competition with very professional-looking trophies. It will feature four categories, Pulled Pork, Brisket/Burnt Ends, Chicken Thighs & Ribs. All entries will be blind judged by a panel of three judges, and winners will be announced throughout the afternoon.
To enter and to find out more information, visit, www.bmafl.org/que.