BRATTLEBORO — BCTV, the community media station for Brattleboro and southern Windham County, has been assigned new numbers on the Comcast lineup. Effective Oct. 27, the new channels will be 1078 and 1079.
For northern Windham County, FACT-TV's new numbers will be 1082 and 1083. Two years ago, BCTV's and FACTV's channel numbers were changed from their historic positions on 8 and 10, after a negotiation with Comcast that resulted in Vermont's PEG stations being added to the Interactive Program Guide.
Comcast issued a letter to all customers explaining how the entire Comcast channel lineup will change, due to the FCC's reassignment of Windham County from the Boston-Manchester television market to the Burlington-Plattsburg market, based on viewership data from Nielsen Media Research. Windham County was the only county in Vermont assigned to the Boston-Manchester market.
For questions about finding BCTV on the new lineup, email info@brattleborotv.org or call 802-257-0888. Find BCTV's programs and services at brattleborotv.org.