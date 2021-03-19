BRATTLEBORO -- Brattleboro Community TV received five awards from the Alliance for Community Media-Northeast Region 2020 "Nor'easters" Video Awards contest for programming aired in 2019. BCTV received two of the awards on behalf of local organizations who created or submitted videos.
In the category PSA/Short Program, Reuben Schottland and Julie Tamlen of The Inclusion Center won first place for their video, "Wheelchair Accessibility in Downtown Brattleboro." The short video describes a wheelchair user's experience navigating the entrance to various establishments in downtown Brattleboro and gives tips for improving accessibility.
In the category Community Impact, The Center for Health and Learning won first place for their video, "What is Umatter YYA," produced in partnership with BCTV. The four-minute video describes CHL's Umatter for Youth and Young Adults program, a youth leadership initiative which promotes mental health wellness.
In the category Profile Talk Show, volunteer producer Wendy O'Connell's weekly interview show, "Here We Are - Brattleboro's Community Talk Show," won third place. The award submission contained excerpts from her interviews with Tom Bodett, HB Lozito, and youth members of the Jerusalem Peacebuilders.
In the category Event Coverage - Multiple Cameras, BCTV's production of the 2019 Harris Hill Ski Jump competition won first place. The production featured four-camera coverage of the international sports event, including instant replay. BCTV staff and volunteers worked in close partnership with USA Nordic, along with Allan and Sally Seymour of Harris Hill Skip Jump, to produce the two-day livestream that had thousands of views on Facebook.
In the category 'About Access and Community Media,' BCTV production manager Brian Bashaw's video "Every Day is Community Media Day at BCTV" won first place. The video describes how BCTV serves the community and features Vermont Congressman Peter Welch speaking about the importance of public access television.
According to BCTV Executive Director Cor Trowbridge, "the videos awarded reflect the excellent quality and diversity of programming created by community members and staff and shared on BCTV's channels over the past year. We appreciate the recognition by our fellow community media stations here in the Northeast."
Brattleboro Community Television is a community media center serving eight towns in southern Windham County. BCTV's mission is to promote civic engagement and transparency, and to empower community members to share their knowledge, views and creativity, without prejudice. Find more at brattleborotv.org