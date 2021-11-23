BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation announced another two years of funding for the Community Facilities Technical Assistance Program to help foster and advance local projects. In partnership with USDA Rural Development, BDCC’s Community Facilities program supports towns and non-profits in the Windham Region that are working to enhance physical facilities serving their community members.
This marks the third year that BDCC has offered this program to the Windham region. Eligible projects include town offices and non-profits focusing on childcare, arts and culture, health care, communications, and community centers.
Last year BDCC supported 21 projects in nine communities: $26,988 in grants went to the Bellows Falls Bike Project, the Town of Londonderry, Bellows Falls Area Development Corporation, Deerfield Valley Fiber, the Town of Whitingham, and the Southern Vermont Therapeutic Riding Center.
The goal of the program is to assist clients in applying to the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant opportunities. BDCC can assist projects with small grants and technical assistance to help applicants build capacity and advance projects through planning phases as they work through the Loan and Grant application.
Coordinated by BDCC’s Business Prosperity and Community Projects Specialist, the Program provides in-house technical assistance to clients that may be used to:
• Assist communities in identifying and planning for community facility needs
• Identify resources to finance community facility needs
• Improve and enhance the management of operating community facilities
A valuable feature of BDCC’s Community Facilities program is a grant budget available to secure specialized technical assistance to help advance projects, such as engineering and design studies.
The Community Facilities program helps relieve pressure on organizations and communities to “figure it out themselves” by partnering with the BDCC and other technical assistance providers to bring local projects to fruition.
For more information about BDCC’s Community Facilities Technical Assistance Program, contact Gabriel Sistare, Business Prosperity and Community Projects Specialist at gsistare@brattleboro development.com or by phone 802-257-7731 ext. 218, or visit the website https://bit.ly/cf-ta.