WASHINGTON, D.C. — Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC) won a Bronze Award for the Southern Vermont Economy Project (SVEP) in the Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation category of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC)’s 2020 Excellence in Economic Development Awards Program. The honor was presented at an awards ceremony during the IEDC Annual Conference last month.
SVEP is made possible through funding by USDA Rural Community Development Initiative, BDCC, and municipal investment in Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies. Adam Grinold, BDCC’s Executive Director, credits SVEP Program Manager Sarah Lang with the program’s success: “Gaining traction for new rural economic development programs can be extremely challenging. Sarah’s enthusiasm and passion for her work are only outmatched by her skills and talents in building relationships and establishing meaningful program engagement.”
“It is an honor to be receiving this recognition from IEDC for the Southern Vermont Economy Project,” Lang said. “I feel grateful to work closely with the regional and community partners that make this work possible. SVEP helps local projects succeed, which makes southern Vermont more vibrant and thriving.”
The Southern Vermont Economy Project 2.0 provides webinars, small conferences, mini-summits, technical assistance and training to help advance local economic and community development projects that are critical to creating prosperity in rural southern Vermont. When SVEP began in 2016 it focused on building capacity around economic literacy in our region. With a new round of funding from USDA RCDI in 2019, SVEP 2.0 continues the successful work with a greater focus on helping communities and non-profits increase their capacity around designing, funding and implementing great economic and community development projects.
IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. Thirty five award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from 4 countries.
“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the very best of economic development and exemplify the ingenuity, integrity, and leadership that our profession strives for each and every day”, said 2020 IEDC Board Chair and One Columbus CEO Kenny McDonald. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing campaigns, projects and partnerships have measurably improved regional quality of life.”