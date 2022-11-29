BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Humane Society was one of more than 100 shelters across the country that helped find new loving homes for four beagle puppies rescued this summer by The Humane Society of the United States.
The rescue made national news; over 4,000 beagles were removed from a mass breeding facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
Debby Biathrow adopted one of the puppies, and her family named her Miss Lucy. Miss Lucy spent the summer meeting and greeting campers at Horseshoe Acres in Andover. A campground tradition is to hold "basket auctions" throughout the summer, and then vote on which area charity is the beneficiary of the money raised.
At the suggestion of Biathrow, the campers agreed to donate the proceeds of an auction to the Humane Society. Over $2,024 was raised.
On Nov. 17, Biathrow visited the Humane Society to hand over the donation. Miss Lucy stuck around, too, for the day to have her spay surgery.
This is a true story of new beginnings and paying it forward. Miss Lucy was once destined for experiments and then death; she is now living a charmed life as a beloved member of the Biathrow family and formal greeter at Horseshoe Acres.
The money raised from the basket auction will help other dogs and cats still awaiting their new loving homes.
"I truly hope this becomes an annual event," said Maya Richmond, executive director of Windham County Humane Society, "because it truly takes a village of caring friends to provide enough donations to keep providing outstanding care to needy animals."