PUTNEY — "Bearing Witness," an art exhibit by Karen Becker, is currently on view at the All Souls Church in the West Village Meeting House. The public is invited to an artist's reception from 3 to 5 p.m. on June 10.
The exhibit is a retrospective of Becker's watercolors, gouache, pastels and prints, created over the past 40 years and inspired by her love of nature. The animals and trees represented are all bearing witness to the devastation that is unfolding due to industrialization and war.
Also on display are drawings of animals and birds, which combine monoprints and charcoal, a powerful series of self-portraits and fantasies, including the Sphere Series. Many of these paintings and drawings have been in her private collection.
Bearing witness to her family history, the artist has dedicated this show to her parents, George and Marianne Becker, for their lifelong courage, generosity, kindness, and devotion to the arts in Southern Vermont. During their honeymoon in 1938, Karen's father was arrested for being Jewish and jailed in various prisons for weeks. Marianne was able to secure her husband's freedom by telling the Austrian prison warden that they were on their honeymoon. They enjoyed another 64 years together.
Becker received a BFA in graphic design from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, and has exhibited her artwork in New York City, Boston, Maine and Vermont as part of the Vermont Arts Council's Artists-in-Education Program for 25 years. Becker led over 150 mural painting workshops for children and adults.
The exhibit is on view from 11 a.m. to noon on Sundays and between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays or by appointment (call 802-257-4710 or contact kb4art@earthlink.net) through June 30. Selected paintings are also on view on the All Souls' website, ascvt.org/karenbecker. The West Village Meeting House is at 29 South St., West Brattleboro.
This exhibit runs concurrently with a show of Karen Becker's work at Next Stage Arts, "Bearing Witness, Part 2," on view now through Aug. 13 at the NXT Gallery at 15 Kimball Hill, Putney.