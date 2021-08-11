GRAFTON — As the temperatures soar into the mid-90s in Windham County on Wednesday, people hit up the local watering holes to cool down.
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
As the temperatures soar into the mid-90s in Windham County on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, people hit up the local watering holes to cool down over the next few days.
The Collective, on Elliot Street in Brattleboro, Vt.
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Vermont's Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Children dance to the music during the Blueberry Block Party as part of Wilmington Old Home Week on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
People gather on Main Street, in Wilmington, Vt., to watch the once-in-a-decade parade during Wilmington Old Home Week on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The parade, originally to be in 2020, was pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
