WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., was named to the House Judiciary Committee.
The Judiciary Committee is at the forefront of some of the most pressing issues of the times, including protecting constitutional freedoms and civil liberties, oversight of the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, legal and regulatory reform, antitrust laws, terrorism and crime, gun violence prevention and immigration reform.
“I’m honored to be chosen to represent Vermont as a member of the House Judiciary Committee,” Balint said in a statement. “I’m ready to get to work on some of the most pressing issues facing American families today - reproductive rights, criminal justice, gun violence, democracy and voting rights, and LGBTQI+ rights. Protecting civil liberties has always been at the core of my career and Judiciary Democrats have been steadfast in the fight against continued attacks on our democratic values. I plan to be a voice of reason and clarity to serve the needs of New Englanders and rural Americans. I’m looking forward to working alongside Ranking Member Jerry Nadler to stand up for the needs and rights of working families.”
The committee seat was vacated by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.
Balint will be the only openly gay member and Democratic representative from the Northeast on the Committee.