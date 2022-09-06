The Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center in Brattleboro is sponsoring a number of outdoor programs for nature enthusiasts of all ages in the coming weeks.
Naturalist Outing will be Saturday at 1 p.m. Meet at 182 Hayes Road in Guilford to explore wetlands and ledges where rich site flora grow. Look for rattlesnake fern, pale jewelweed and other botanical gems of moist ledge sites. This walk will involve some (careful) clambering in steep places, off-trail walking, and lots of damp areas.
Full Moon Forest Immersion, also on Saturday, is from 6 to 8:15 p.m. at BEEC on Bonnyvale Road in Brattleboro. Inspired by the Japanese practice of forest bathing, enjoy a mindful and playful guided experience in the forest and meadow atop Heifer Hill. Guided prompts, or “invitations,” tap into senses and quiet minds. The experience includes a combination of sitting, walking, and meandering over short distances. Sponsored by BEEC in partnership with Amanda Kenyon of Landkind Guide. Cost is $45/$35 for BEEC members.
“Mason Goes Mushrooming” will be the theme at BEEC on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Author Melany Kahn’s little lad Mason leads readers on fungi treasure hunts through the seasons. On Sunday, Kahn will take participants on such a treasure hunt. First, attendees will enjoy a reading of the 32-page picture book and then head out to see what is springing up in the woods at BEEC, which is sponsoring this program free of charge (donations welcome).
On Sunday, Sept. 25, BEEC offers Animal Adventures with Susie Spikol, from 10 to 11 a.m. Meet Spikol, author of “The Animal Adventurer’s Guide.” Want to know how to hold a snake, feed a bird from your hat, and help salamanders cross the road? If so, you’re not just an animal lover — you’re an animal adventurer, and this is the book for you. Spikol will introduce the book and then lead families on some animal fun in the woods and fields. This BEEC-sponsored program is offered free of charge, but donations are welcome.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, BEEC will sponsor a Naturalist Outing to Sweet Pond State Park in Guilford, beginning at 3 p.m. Meet the mysterious freshwater bryozoans, primitive colonial organisms in Sweet Pond. Participants will also watch birds, beavers, and the other life of this pond. This program is offered free of charge.
For more information or to register for these and other programs, visit www.beec.org or call 802-254-2918.