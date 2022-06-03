BRATTLEBORO — Bonnyvale Environmental Education will host a “Junior Solar Sprint” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, June 4, at Living Memorial Park, (Tennis courts).
Middle school students from Brattleboro Area Middle School, Marlboro, Compass, Dummerston, and Chesterfield, N.H., have designed and built from scratch their own cars that will be powered by a small solar panel and motor. This Saturday will be the competition and the vehicles will be judged on the fastest, most interesting and best-crafted solar-vehicle.
In the process of constructing these cars, engineering skills and principles of science and math are used, while students develop teamwork and problem-solving abilities, understanding the potential of solar energy and gaining hands-on STEM skills.
*STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Current science standards strongly emphasize this connective thinking.
The event is being sponsored by Integrated Solar, Chroma Technology, Noyes Volkswagen, and Cersosimo Lumber.