BELLOWS FALLS — Founded during WWII, a beloved hometown Vermont institution, Worcester Lunch Car #771, also known as the Miss Bellows Falls Diner, is coming back to life.
Diners have been a New England fixture for over 100 years. Many of these were manufactured by the Worcester Lunch Car Company. In early 1942, the 32-seat Miss Bellows Falls arrived in town, replacing a smaller diner on-site. It is a classic example of a World War II-era diner, with a porcelain enamel facade proudly proclaiming its name between iconic panels advertising "booth service." On the inside, oak booths with Formica table tops provide seating for families, along with stools running the length of a marble countertop.
In 1983 the National Trust for Historic Preservation recognized the importance of Miss Bellows Falls by making it only the second diner to be listed on the National Register. After 40 more years of nearly continual use, the diner retains almost all of its original fixtures and furnishings.
A succession of owners kept the diner alive until the pandemic began. In 2020, the building was shuttered and, three years later, had fallen into disrepair.
It was then that Rockingham for Progress, a nonprofit formed in 2016, and citizen participation in the local democratic processes, began the challenge of restoring The Miss Bellows Falls Diner to its original working condition. It is being done in consultation with historic diner expert Richard J.S. Gutman, and with the support of a $100,000 Paul Bruhn grant from the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
Now that the diner purchase by Rockingham for Progress has been completed, a series of informational programs about the 2024 restoration project and 2025 reopening will be held at the Rockingham Free Public Library beginning in July. The 7 p.m. public events on July 27, Sept. 19 and Nov. 9 are free and will be held in the third-floor function room at 65 Westminster St. Registration is not necessary, and the room is accessible via elevator. Programs will be recorded and made available for later viewing.
For more information and program details, visit www.rockinghamforprogress.org.