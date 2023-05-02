BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of May 8 is as follows:
Monday: Lasagna roll-ups with meat sauce, vegetable blend, wheat bread, strawberry cake.
Tuesday: Cheese omelet with ham slice, home fries, chopped broccoli, Texas Toast, orange gelatin with oranges.
Wednesday: Roast pork with raisin sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, whole wheat dinner roll, apple crisp with topping.
Thursday: BBQ Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and onions, wheat dinner roll, peaches.
Friday: Mac & Cheese with Canadian bacon, Texas Toast, mixed beans, Mandarin oranges.