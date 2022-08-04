BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center dining room is open. At 11:30 a.m., hot lunch will be served Monday through Friday. Lunch includes entrée, starch, vegetable, roll and butter, dessert and beverage for a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60 and a fixed price of $5 for those under 60. Check out the menu on Facebook.
Cynthia Stadler of BAYADA Hospice will be here on Aug. 15 at 12:30 p.m. to present "Ordering Your Affairs, How To Be Prepared." This introduction to planning will explore how to best prepare for the inevitable challenges that occur with age. Topics include: Cleaning up your "mess," Dealing with your stuff so your loved ones don't have to, Addressing emotional "messes," Clarifying your goals, Advance care planning, and Advanced Directives, Gathering necessary paperwork and Creating a "When I Die File." For more information, contact Cynthia Stadler: at 802-210-5485 or cstadler@bayda.com.
A beginner-level Tai Chi class for fall prevention will now start at noon on Tuesdays. Participants will learn fundamental exercises and skills while improving their balance. The class is slow-paced for those new to Tai Chi and will be sponsored by Senior Solutions. The advanced Tai Chi course is offered on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Bone Builders programs are also offered and will meet six classes a week. The new Line Dancing class is on Fridays at 11:15 a.m.; participants will learn fun and terrific exercises.
The Knit and Stitch group meets at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. They can help finish a project, repair an item and even accommodate special orders such as baby blankets and gifts. Nickle Bingo is held every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m., with 20 games played.
The Bridge Club meets Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m.; more players are always welcome to join. Cribbage, board games and card games are open to all on Thursdays starting at 12:15 p.m.