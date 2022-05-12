BELLOWS FALLS — The dining room at Bellows Falls Area Senior Center is open. It serves a hot lunch Monday through Friday, starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch includes entree, starch, vegetable, roll and butter, dessert and beverage for a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60, and a fixed price of $5 for those under 60.
The menu can be found on Facebook. The T&R Duo will be playing a free live music event here on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
The beginner level tai chi class for fall prevention on Tuesdays will now start 11 a.m. Learn fundamental exercises and skills while improving balance. The class is for those new to tai chi or to review at a beginning or slow pace. This class is sponsored by Senior Solutions.
The advanced tai chi course is offered on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. It also offers multiple Bone Builders programs, six classes a week. The new line dancing class is on Fridays at 11:15 a.m.
Chair caning meets Mondays at 1 p.m. Have a chair that needs repair or want to learn the art of chair caning? Stop by.
The knit and stitch group meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Members can help finish projects, repair an item and even accommodate special orders, such as baby blankets and gifts.
Nickle bingo is held every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m. with 20 games played.
The Bridge Club meets Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m.; they are always looking for more players. Cribbage, board games and card games are open to all on Thursdays, in addition to cornhole, starting at 12:15 p.m.
The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center is open to local seniors aged 50 and over. There are no membership fees.
The Senior Center is located at 18 Tuttle St. It offers accessibility in the forms of a lift and ramps, and there is plenty of free parking.
Contact the center for further information at 802-463-3907.