BELLOWS FALLS — “Our Community Closet,” a ministry of Immanuel Church, will be reopen to the public this Saturday, for the first time since COVID-19. The closet, which includes free clothing and household goods, is held in the back of the church’s sanctuary. It is targeted for those in need, but it is open to all, said spokesman James McAuliffe.
He said there is clothing, as well as household goods such as dishware, kitchen utensils, or even suitcases.
“Everything is free,” he said, “and everyone is welcome.” It’s described as a “take as you need free tag sale.”
Before the pandemic, the Community Closet was usually open two days a week, McAuliffe said.
On Saturday, the cupboard will open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. He said that the organizers are working to come up with a regular schedule.
The address for Immanuel Church is 20 Church Street in Bellows Falls.