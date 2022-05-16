BELLOWS FALLS — Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect two village trustees and approve a $1.6 million Bellows Falls village budget, among other issues.
There is a three-way race for the two, two-year seats on the village board.
Trustees Jeff Dunbar and Wade Masure are being challenged by former Trustee Jonathan Wright, who was defeated by the pair two years ago in a crowded race.
All other races, including that of village president, are uncontested.
In addition to voting on the $1.6 million village budget, voters are being asked to approve the purchase of a waste sludge dryer for $268,000, which would be paid off over five years.
Polls at the Masonic Temple on Westminster Street will open at 8 a.m., and close at 7 p.m.