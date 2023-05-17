ROCKINGHAM — Summer is just around the corner, and the Wild Goose Players, The Rotary Club of Bellows Falls and local sponsors Mascoma Bank and M&T Bank have teamed up to create the first-ever Bellows Falls Festival — “The BFF” — which will take place from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
The BFF is a one-day event but promises to be packed full of excitement and entertainment.
The festival will take place outdoors at the Waypoint Center, located at 17 Depot St. Food vendors Jamaican Jewelz, Bellows Falls Moose Club, Smokin’ Bowls and Tito’s Taqueria will tantalize taste buds. Adult beverages will be provided by Donavan’s, with lemonade and sweet treats available from Parks Place and the Bellows Falls Women’s Club.
But the real highlight of the BFF will be the music and performances.
The lineup of artists will offer something for everyone’s musical taste, from Ben Jennings Quartet’s funky dance grooves to the Americana stories and dual harmonies of the Milk House Heaters.
Gaslight Tinkers and Blue Motel will round out the afternoon, and as we move toward evening, The Mammals will bring their indie-folk ballads and fiddle and banjo-driven foot stompers.
Then singer/songwriter Sarah Borges takes the stage with a gritty mix of country, blues and roots rock.
In addition to the music lineup, other local artists Wild Goose Players and Keene Pride, will perform throughout the day. Tickets are on sale now. Visit bellowsfallsfestival.org
This is a family-friendly event, and guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to relax and enjoy the music. Chairs under the big tent will be provided and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.