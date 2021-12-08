BELLOWS FALLS — Everyone is invited to come visit Bellows Falls as it lights up on Saturday.
The square will be dark until 5 p.m., when the Christmas tree at Fireman’s Memorial Park will light to begin the Bellows Falls Parade of Lights. All are welcome to watch over 30 vehicles decorated with lights — and some playing music — parade through Bellows Falls. The route begins on Henry Street and will continue north through the Downtown Square of town, to end on Williams Street.
The Bellows Falls Parade of Lights is an outdoor event. There is room on all sidewalks from Henry to Williams streets for people to safely spread out and watch the parade, and places to park along the route to watch from inside a vehicle.
Per Vermont COVID guidelines, organizers ask that visitors stay outdoors when possible, keep groups small, wear a mask when indoors, avoid crowded spaces and consider getting tested before and after an event.
The Bellows Falls Parade of Lights is an all-weather event. Warm dress is recommended and organizers prefer that observers keep to the sidewalks, since nothing will be thrown from the parade vehicles. The Parade of Lights is a nighttime event, so consider carrying flashlights or headlamps for your safety.
Many businesses will stay open late on Saturday, including Rockingham Roasters and Village Square Booksellers. Santa will be at Allen Brothers Farm Market in the greenhouse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bellows Falls Rotary Club is sponsoring a free holiday showing of “Abominable” at 3 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Opera House, so come early and stay after the parade to enjoy beautiful Downtown Bellows Falls.
Local emergency services and business will participate in the parade.
For more information on the Bellows Falls Parade of Lights, find the event on Facebook at Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance and www.bellowsfallsvt.org, or follow the hashtag #LightUpBF.