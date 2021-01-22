BELLOWS FALLS — Imagine trying to live a productive life in Vermont without reliable transportation. From buying groceries to maintaining steady employment, daily life would be a struggle. For one local mother, her transportation struggles are now over.
On January 8, Emma Wetherby of Bellows Falls received a car from the vehicle-donation non-profit, Good News Garage. Her used 2007 Toyota Camry, donated by a Vermonter, will transport her and her son to a brighter future. Wetherby is one of more than 5,000 recipients of a vehicle from Good News Garage since the Burlington-based charity began providing transportation to neighbors in need in 1996.
In Vermont, Good News Garage partners with the Economic Services Division to provide vehicles to participants in the Reach Up program of the Department of Children and Families. Through this partnership, Good News Garage awards vehicles to Vermont families who cannot afford to purchase cars on their own. Car recipients are chosen by Reach Up program administrators.
A lack of reliable transportation is one of the biggest reasons why people cannot achieve upward mobility and financial self-sufficiency. This is especially true in rural areas that lack a substantial public transportation network, or one that runs outside of conventional working hours. Good News Garage’s ability to help our neighbors in need is only limited by the number of vehicle donations it receives. The organization remains one of the few car-donation programs in the country that awards donors’ old or unused cars to neighbors in need, and in doing so can offer donors generous tax deductions.
For more information or to donate, visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org.