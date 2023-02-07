ROCKINGHAM — Guests are invited to celebrate Valentine's Week at the Bellows Falls Opera House with one of the great 1930s dance musicals, "Top Hat," featuring Fred Astair and Ginger Rogers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The event will be sponsored by the Friends of the Rockingham Library.
The film satirizes stuffy upper-class manners while providing sumptuous Hollywood representations of London and Venice. Songs by Irving Berlin, including "Top Hat," "White Tie and Tails," "Isn't It a Lovely Day?" and "Cheek to Cheek." Tickets for the movie cost $6.
A Friends of the Rockingham Library table will be set up before the movie to provide information on the Friends' activities and invitations to join. The Hunter Art Studio is sharing the love by providing free triple-up treats for each new member of the Friends at $10 or higher level.
The Friends support many different library activities, including "1000 Books Before Kindergarten," educational and cultural events, state park and museum passes and Vermont Humanities Council programs.