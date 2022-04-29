BELLOWS FALLS — Kim Bovill, alumnus member of the Bellows Falls Rotary Club will be holding a Shona Grill pop-up get together fundraiser this Saturday, April 30, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion, 42 Rockingham St.
The fundraiser is first come first serve of the first 250 people. Pricing for Menu is as follows: Vermont Burger with Cheddar, Bacon, maple mayo on a brioche bun with Hand Cut fries, $15; Shona Salad with Maple Vinaigrette, $10; footlong dog with fries, $8; side of fries, $5. The American Legion will have a full bar.
Rotary Chair Kathleen Govotski said the money raised will go to various community projects.
“It funds planting flowers in the square. It facilitates working with Central Schools farm garden to table projects and scholarships for graduating seniors. The Rotary contributes to the diaper and formula drive for Parks Place and the food drive for Our Place,” Govotski said, ‘’We sponsor a work day at the Waterfront Park. we provide Holiday Christmas presents for over 30 local families.”
Bovill said the fundraiser is also a way to continue to maintain the tight knit community of Bellows Falls post COVID.
“I want people to come to the Legion, visit with people they haven’t seen in a while, and have a delicious meal and a few good laughs. I’d like to see a great turnout for the Bellows Falls Rotary so they will have more to support scholarships and community projects,” Bovill said.