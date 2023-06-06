BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of June12 is as follows:
Monday: Meatloaf with gravy,, mashed potatoes, five-way mixed vegetables, wheat bread, apple crisp with topping.
Tuesday: Roast pork cutlet, with sauce and apple slices, diced beets, mashed sweet potatoes, wheat bread, oatmeal cookies with raisins.
Wednesday: Pulled BBQ chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, carrots, wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Parmesan cheese, broccoli florets, wheat bread, pumpkin bar with glaze.
Friday: Mac & cheese with ham, spinach, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, applesauce.