Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.