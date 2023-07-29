BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of July 31 is as follows:
Monday: Sliced turkey in gravy, home fries, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, pumpkin pudding with cream.
Tuesday: Beef Goulash, with parmesan cheese and sausage, peas and mushrooms, wheat roll, pineapple.
Wednesday: Pork chop with sauce, hash browns with cheddar, green beans with cannellini beans, wheat bread, orange.
Thursday: Baked stuffed chicken breast with sauce, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, wheat dinner roll, pears.
Friday: Meatballs in marinara, parmesan, penne pasta, mixed blend veggies, wheat bread, pineapple and oranges.