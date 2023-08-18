BELLOWS FALLS— The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of Aug. 21 is as follows:
Monday: Baked penne pasta with sausage link and mozzarella cheese, green beans and pimentos, wheat bread, pineapple and oranges.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat dinner roll, orange.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet, home fries, broccoli florets, potato roll, apricots.
Thursday: Roast turkey, gravy, potatoes with ranch dressing, Brussel sprouts, wheat bread, date craisin cookie.
Friday: Mac and cheese, broccoli, diced beets, wheat dinner roll, orange Jello with Mandarin oranges.