BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of Aug. 14 is as follows:
Monday: Shepherd’s Pie with corn, mashed cauliflower, carrots, wheat dinner roll, oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders with sauce, sweet potatoes, baked beans, wheat bread, sliced apples with cinnamon.
Wednesday: Cheese ravioli with Italian sausage, parmesan cheese, squash, biscuit, watermelon.
Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, potatoes with ranch dressing, Brussel sprouts, wheat bread, date craisin cookie.
Friday: Mac and cheese, broccoli, diced beets, wheat dinner roll, orange Jello with Mandarin oranges.