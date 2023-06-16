BELLOWS FALLS: The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of June 19 is as follows:
Monday: Diced chicken & gravy, mashed cauliflower, garden peas, white roll, vanilla fluff with pineapple and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: BBQ beef steak, baked beans, sliced carrots with dill, dinner roll, melon.
Wednesday: Italian chicken breast, duck sauce, rice and vegetables, broccoli florets, wheat bread, strawberry shortcake.
Thursday: Roast Beef Au Jus, cheddar mashed potatoes, green beans with pimentos, wheat dinner roll, pumpkin cookie with raisins and white chips.
Friday: Chicken A La King, wheat rotini noodles, winter mixed vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.