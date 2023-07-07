BELLOWS FALLS: The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of July 10 is as follows:
Monday: Stuffed chicken with sage sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed beans, wheat dinner roll, blueberry coffee cake.
Tuesday: Cheese tortellini alfredo, peas and carrots, spinach, wheat bread, watermelon.
Wednesday: Pork Chow Mein, brown rice with vegetables, broccoli cauliflower blend, Chow Mein noodles, grapes.
Thursday: Chicken-n-biscuit, diced potatoes, carrots with dill, vanilla pudding with peaches.
Friday: Glazed pork and ham burger, pineapple sauce, mashed sweet potato, green beans, wheat dinner roll, oatmeal craisin cookie.