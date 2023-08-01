BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of Aug. 7 is as follows:
Monday: Italian chicken breast with parsley, sweet potatoes, California mixed vegetables, wheat bread, pound cake.
Tuesday: Broccoli quiche, home fries, carrots, wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes with ham and beans, spinach, wheat roll, pumpkin chip cookie.
Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy, sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, oatmeal bread, tapioca pudding with peaches and cream.
Friday: Chicken-n-biscuit, red mashed potatoes, mixed beans, cantaloupe.