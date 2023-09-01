BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. serves lunch every week day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60. The menu for the week of Sept. 4 is as follows:
Monday: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: Turkey and potato pie with corn, carrots and cabbage, wheat bread, applesauce.
Wednesday: Chicken Marsala, with mushroom sauce, diced potatoes, peas and onions, potato roll, fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs, marinara sauce, winter mixed vegetables, wheat bread, red grapes.
Friday: Vegetable Southwest egg bake, mixed beans, cauliflower, wheat bread, pumpkin craisin cookie.