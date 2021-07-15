BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St. is officially open.
The center will be hosting an AARP Driver Safety Course on Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Be sure to bring a lunch with you.) The cost for the course is $20 for AARP Members, and $25 for non-members. Prepay to reserve your spot by mailing a check made out to AARP to: BFASC, 18 Tuttle St, Bellows Falls VT 05101. Or stop by in person.
Some drivers have never looked back since they got their first driver’s licenses, but even the most experienced drivers can benefit from brushing up on their driving skills. By taking a driver safety course they will learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and how to operate their vehicles more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment.
Ongoing activities at the center include multiple Bone Builders programs (6 classes a week), Basic Tai Chi for fall prevention, Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Contact instructor Susan Williams at 802-376-5173 for more information. The senior center offers a full circuit gym.
Call the center for more information and to sign up for an introductory course. Chair caning meets Mondays at 1 p.m. If you have a chair that needs repair or would like to learn the art of chair caning, please stop by. The Knit and Stitch group meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. They can help you finish a project, repair an item and even take on special projects such as baby blankets and gifts.
Nickle Bingo is held every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m. with 20 games played.
The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center is open to local seniors aged 50 and over. There are no membership fees so feel free to drop in and check it out. The center serves a hot lunch Monday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch includes entrée, starch, vegetable, roll and butter, desert and beverage for a suggested donation of $3.50 for seniors over 60, and a fixed price of $5 for those under 60. Check out the menu on Facebook.
Contact the center at 802-463-3907.